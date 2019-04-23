1 injured, 4 wanted in Eunice home invasion
Four men are wanted in a shooting and home invasion in Eunice, KATC reported.
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said four people knocked on the door of a home in the 200 block of Childs Street about 10:30 p.m. Monday. When the victim opened the door, the four men forced their way inside.
A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the leg before the invaders fled on foot, Fontenot said.
Another person was home at the time of the shooting. Fontenot said the home invaders told the victim to “give it to me” repeatedly, but the two people in the house told police they were unsure what four men were referring to, Fontenot said.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
St. Mary deputy accused of beating inmate
A St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputy was arrested after accusations she battered an inmate on April 16.
Deboni Rollins, 30, of Franklin, turned herself in and was arrested Sunday on a count of simple battery at the St. Mary Parish Jail, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Rollins was fired after an internal investigation was completed.
The Sheriff's Office did not release any further information.
Lafayette contractor arrested in fraud case
A 37-year-old man is accused of pocketing $20,000 he was paid to rebuild a flood-damaged Ascension Parish home.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Ellis St. Pierre, of Lafayette, was arrested and booked on counts of residential contractor fraud.
A Sheriff's Office investigation found St. Pierre was paid $40,000 for construction work that wasn't completed.
St. Pierre paid back $20,000, authorities said, but didn't refund the $20,000 balance.
He has since posted $20,000 bail.
No other details were provided.