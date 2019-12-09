Lafayette police Monday morning responded to a report of a man’s body found in Pa Davis Park.
In an issued statement, police said the remains of a white male in his 20s were found at the park, 120 Dawn St., around 9 a.m. The cause of death was unknown, police said.
Police at the scene said the body was found by someone on the park's walking trail, which extends around the park. It was near the visitor dugout on the park's north end.
Lafayette Police Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators were sent to the scene, police said, but were gone by later in the morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.