A portion of Old Spanish Trail in Scott was without power Monday afternoon after a house being transported along the road struck a power line and caught fire, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
The roof of the home struck a low-lying power line in the 700 block of Old Spanish Trail, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger told KATC. That resulted in a surge of electricity going through the home and causing the wheels of the vehicle to burst into flames. The fire spread to the cab of the 18-wheeler, trailer and home being transported.
No injuries were reported, but residents in the area were evacuated, including a daycare near the scene.
Power was shut down in the area as Entergy crews worked to repair several downed power lines that resulted from the incident.
The route was approved before moving and a Louisiana State Police escort was traveling with the over-sized load.