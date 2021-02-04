The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide after a man’s body was found inside an apartment on South College Road by family members, police say.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers responded to the apartment complex at 701 S. College Road around noon Thursday after a request for a welfare check at the complex. Dugas said family members had been unable to reach the victim, identified as a 32-year-old man, and arrived on scene prior to officers' arrival.
Family members entered the apartment and found the 32-year-old’s body. Dugas said preliminary evidence suggests the death was a homicide, pending further review by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The spokesperson did not specify what evidence pointed toward the death as a homicide.
The victim’s name has not yet been released by law enforcement, and no suspects had been identified.