A Lafayette attorney is at the center of an investigation into a weekend boating crash on False River, WBRZ reports.
Three juveniles were hurt, two seriously enough to be transported to hospitals, after a party barge hit a group of children on a tube, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The occupants on the boat all fled the scene. Witness accounts identified the boat, which had several juveniles and one adult on board. The adult, an attorney in Lafayette, was later located and questioned by authorities at his home, according to WBRZ.
The investigation was turned over to LDWF. Agents say the man admitted he was on False River, but didn't explain why he hurried home.
LDWF issued the following statement:
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division is investigating a boating incident in Pointe Coupee Parish that occurred on Aug. 8 in False River. The incident involves a pontoon boat that struck three juveniles in the water floating in tubes. The investigation is ongoing as agents are gathering statements from witnesses and those involved in the incident. Charges may be pending upon completion of the investigation. LDWF cannot offer any further statements or release of information until the investigation is completed.
