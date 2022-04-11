Lafayette Police are asking for the public's help to identify and apprehend individuals who drifted and drag raced in at least four areas across the city over the weekend.
Twelve 911 calls were placed concerning incidents that took place around 9 p.m. Saturday in four precincts across Lafayette, according to Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
"The citizens are our top priority," Green said in a Monday news conference. "And this Saturday's event is a top priority because it's unsafe, and it's dangerous."
One of the incidents was captured in a bystander video that was posted to social media Saturday night. It has since been shared more than 900 times.
In the Facebook video, which was posted by Valerie Mertz at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, clouds of smoke can be seen billowing out of a parking lot at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Settlers Trace Boulevard as tires screech against the pavement. Multiple vehicles can be seen drifting in circles in Kohl's parking lot.
Eventually, blue emergency lights of a single Lafayette Police unit can be seen through the smoke. As the police siren rang out, the screeching of the tires was replaced the revving of at least one engine. A vehicle is seen speeding away from the parking lot as the lone police unit tries to navigate through the traffic to keep up. At least two other vehicles can be seen speeding away from the parking lot in the aftermath before the video ends.
No arrests were made that night, and no suspects have been named, Green said.
"It really blew up on social media and has been assigned to a detective," Green said. "This detective will investigate this incident to the fullest, and the individuals responsible for these dangerous actions will be identified and charged."
Other incidents were reported around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Old Camp Road where the Costco shopping center is located, at the intersection of South College Road and Market Place, and in the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
"And that's just a few of the many incidents that we've received," Green said.
Police are not sure if the incidents are connected or how many vehicles were involved, Green said. This kind of behavior isn't just happening in Lafayette, she said. It's a trend across the country that police departments are trying to get a handle on.
This kind of activity is not only illegal but also dangerous, she said, noting that it can lead to injury, death and destruction of property. No injuries or damages were reported in connection to the Saturday incidents.
"This can cause a loss of control of the vehicle, which could entail a loss of life and serious injuries, significant damage to property, whether it be vehicles or somebody's business," Green said.
Police are currently placing cameras in areas where this kind of behavior is happening and are asking business owners to report any incidents to ensure suspects are identified and apprehended.
Those involved could face misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and reckless driving, Green said. If any of the incidents resulted in injury, death or property damage, suspects could face additional felony charges.
"We can't do this without the public," Green said. "We're asking for their assistance. If they see something, say something."
Anyone with information about these incidents should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 337-232-TIPS.