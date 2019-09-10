Hunter Bayard had a crazy day Sept. 4.
The St. Martinville man is accused of running over a victim during a domestic disturbance, fleeing the scene and suffering an undisclosed medical emergency before running away from law enforcement at a Lafayette hospital. And that’s not all, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Bayard, 27, was arrested Monday morning on multiple counts, including attempted second-degree murder involving domestic violence and aggravated criminal damage to property involving domestic violence, both felony charges, according to a release from St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins.
Bayard came to deputies’ attention Sept. 4 after a 911 call reported a damaged, stalled vehicle near Old Spanish Trail and Smede highways in Cade. When a sheriff’s deputy arrived, Bayard approached and claimed the broken-down vehicle.
During the inspection, the deputy discovered Bayard was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute at a St. Martinville residence prior to his vehicle breakdown. Bayard reportedly tried to run the victim over — twice. He struck the victim at least once and during the second attempt ran into a metal building and severely damaged it, the release said.
He was driving toward New Iberia when his vehicle stopped running.
After Bayard fled, the severely injured victim secured a ride in a private vehicle to a hospital, the report said. Identifying information about the victim was not released.
During the investigation, Bayard suffered an unspecified medical emergency and was taken by ambulance to a Lafayette hospital, where he fled on foot upon arrival. Deputies secured a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody without incident Monday, Higgins reported.
Bayard was also booked on counts of obstructing public passages, unsafe vehicle, expired MVI sticker, expired driver’s license and failure to report an accident.