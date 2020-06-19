A 27-year-old Lafayette man died Friday morning after being shot during an argument, Lafayette Police say.
The victim, Rico Thomas, succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital after being shot once in the upper torso. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Edison Street around 8:45 a.m. Friday, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Thomas and an unidentified male suspect were arguing when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Thomas before fleeing. The victim received medical attention at the scene before being transported to the hospital, the spokesman said.
The suspect had not been apprehended as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Griffin said.