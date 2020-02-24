A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted a Eunice man accused of killing De’Omante Frank, 21, who was gunned down Nov. 4 while riding a bicycle at the intersection of East Maple Avenue and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Eunice.
Indicted on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder was Demyron L. Skinner, 19, whose address was listed as 1011 Anne St., Eunice. Police believe Skinner shot Frank from a moving vehicle; initial new media reports said 7-10 shots were fired and one hit the victim in the side. Police said the shooting was in retaliation for gang-related activity.
Also indicted for accessory after the fact to the second-degree murder was Lainey Claire Lomas, 18, of 2843 Redich Road, Eunice.
Frank’s obituary in November 2019 said he was father. Other survivors include his parents, four brothers, two sisters and grandparents.