Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place around 6:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Carmel Drive, according to a statement from the Sgt. Paul Mouton.
Police say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was speaking with two people when one of them, a male, pulled out a gun and shot her in the chest. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.