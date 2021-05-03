One person has died, two people have been injured and no one has been arrested following a series of shootings that happened in Lafayette Sunday afternoon.
The three shootings unfolded in three locations in less than an hour, said Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. There is no reason to believe the shootings are connected at this time, she said.
"They're individual cases," Dugas said. "They're being worked individually right now."
The first shooting was reported at 12:46 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Hebert Road. A 19-year-old male victim suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
The second shooting was reported at 1:12 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cameron Street and North University Avenue. A 17-year-old female victim who had reportedly been shot inside of a vehicle at that location was later located by officers at the intersection of East Simcoe Street at the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. She was then transported to a local hospital where she was also listed in stable condition.
The third shooting was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Ambroise Street. A 19-year-old male victim was shot multiple times and later died of his injuries at a local hospital. He has been identified as Nakia Solomon of Breaux Bridge.
Neither of the two injured victims have been identified by law enforcement.
Police have identified three different vehicles that may be connected to each of the three incidents but are not sharing details of what those vehicles are at this time, Dugas said.
There's no reason for the public to be concerned for their safety, she added, nor is there reason to believe these shootings were random.
"They're close incidents," Dugas said. "We believe that these individuals knew each other in some way before the incidents. These are not random shootings that are taking place."
There is no suspect information available for any of the three shootings at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.