A Ville Platte man is dead after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning in Evangeline Parish.
Joseph Lee Willis, 31, was traveling south on La. 13 when he crossed the center line into the path of a northbound 2000 Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The trucker swerved to the left to avoid collision, but Willis also took corrective action and attempted to re-enter the southbound lane. The two collided head-on, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a release.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on La. 13 near Gilbert Road.
Willis was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, Gossen said.