A man was killed after an overnight fire in the 400 block of SW Evangeline Thruway engulfed a home, the Lafayette Fire Department said. 

 Courtesy of Lafayette Fire Department

The man killed in a house fire on Southwest Evangeline Thruway on Saturday has been identified.

Patrick Kevin Berry, 68, died after an electrical malfunction in his bedroom caused a blaze at his home in the 400 block of SW Evangeline Thruway. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday and found Berry deceased inside after battling the flames for an hour and securing the scene, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.

Berry, whose family lives out of state, had lived in Lafayette for at least 20 years, Trahan said.

There was no smoke alarm installed in Berry’s home.

