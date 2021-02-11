The man killed in a house fire on Southwest Evangeline Thruway on Saturday has been identified.
Patrick Kevin Berry, 68, died after an electrical malfunction in his bedroom caused a blaze at his home in the 400 block of SW Evangeline Thruway. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday and found Berry deceased inside after battling the flames for an hour and securing the scene, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Berry, whose family lives out of state, had lived in Lafayette for at least 20 years, Trahan said.
There was no smoke alarm installed in Berry’s home.