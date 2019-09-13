A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Garon Lewis, KATC reports.
Lewis, the son of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis, was found shot in his vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets in New Iberia around 9:20 p.m. Aug. 16.
Bryson Johnlewis, of Jeanerette, was arrested Friday on one count each of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument.
Johnlewis, 24, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with the help of the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office.
Also accused in Garon Lewis’ homicide is Trevonce Bernard, 20, of New Iberia, who was apprehended Monday night and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property, online jail records show.
His bond was set at $820,000, New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor said at a Tuesday press conference.
The chief said investigators will ferret out any other individuals involved and encouraged the public to continue submitting tips. More arrests are possible, he said.
“It’s a senseless tragedy. It’s something that should not happen in any community, especially here in New Iberia where we’re building trust and our community is starting to come together,” the D’Albor said.
At the press conference, Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis reflected on the night his son was killed and the moment D’Albor and New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt arrived at his home with the bad news. He challenged fellow residents and young people to work to stop the violence.
“We do not need this in our city, and no one should have to go through this. As a family, we don’t want any kind of retaliation against anyone. The facts will come out and I thank you and ask you to continue to pray for me and my family,” Raymond Lewis said.