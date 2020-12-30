Eddie Stagg .jpg

Eddie Stagg, 25, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday on counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the Dec. 19 shooting death of Darrell Wheeler Jr. 

A 25-year-old Opelousas man was arrested on a murder charge in a Dec. 19 fatal shooting.

Eddie Stagg was booked Tuesday on counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darrell Wheeler Jr., Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Patsy St. around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 19 and found Wheeler dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators collected evidence at the scene and were able to place Stagg at the scene at the time of the shooting, McLendon said.

