A teenage cyclist was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Acadian Hills Lane Tuesday night, Lafayette Police say.
Kirk Broussard, 19, was struck by a vehicle while riding in the 100 block of Acadian Hills Lane around 8:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Broussard lying in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The driver responsible fled the scene before police arrived and the vehicle involved in the crash is unknown. The police department’s traffic division is handling the investigation, Dugas said.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.