A Roanoke man is accused of attempting to run over pedestrians catching crawfish in a ditch near his crawfish farm, KATC reports.
Dwight J. Hollier, 57, was arrested on aggravated assault and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail in the April 18 incident. Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 126 and Louisiana Highway 1126 about Hollier trying to hit pedestrians with his vehicle.
Video footage showed Hollier driving on the shoulder of the road near the group, including children, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said. Hollier owns a crawfish farm next to the ditch where the group was fishing, he said.
Hollier posted $500 bond and is no longer in custody.