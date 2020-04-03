The Lafayette Police Department is switching out its public information officer and recruiter, positions currently held by officers with the rank of corporal.
Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan told reporters on Friday that he wants sergeants to fill those positions.
Cpl. Bridgette Dugas and Cpl. Kristina Strong, who currently serve as the public information officer and recruiter, respectively, will move to the School Resource Officer section, where 22 officers patrol Lafayette Parish public schools.
Replacing Dugas is Sgt. Wayne Griffin. Sgt. Nicole Oakes will take over as recruiter. Oakes and another sergeant, Paul Mouton, will fill in for Griffin while he is off.
Morgan said the move was intended to beef up patrols, and that it does not reflect on the job performances of either Dugas or Strong.
Morgan acknowledged that Dugas is popular in the community, but said Griffin is well-suited to be the face of the department
“He has the same great personality that Cpl. Bridgette Dugas had,” Morgan said.