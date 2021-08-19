One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in New Iberia.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Anderson Street following reports of a shooting, acording to the Daily Iberian.

Police they discovered a man who had shot multiple times.

A family member identified the victim as 40-year-old Tony Boloney. They said the gunman fired several shots and fled the area.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.