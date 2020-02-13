A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after a bomb threat caused evacuations at three Erath schools for the second time in less than a week, KATC reported.
Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe said the unidentified juvenile is over the age of 10 and was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday on a count of communicating false information of a planned bombing. She did not provide additional details about the juvenile.
Students and faculty at Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle and Erath High were evacuated for several hours Wednesday after the threat was made. The schools were given the all-clear around 10:40 a.m., LaPointe said.
On Friday, the three schools were evacuated after a note was found on a school bus alleging a bomb was at a school. LaPointe said a child under 10 was identified as the perpetrator in that case and the investigation was cleared. The child will not face criminal repercussions. In Louisiana, 10 is the youngest a child can be cited for criminal behavior.