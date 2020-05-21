An 18-year-old man was arrested on attempted murder Wednesday following a shooting near downtown Lafayette.
Jeremy George was booked on a count of attempted first-degree murder after police say he shot another man in the 500 block of Garfield Street near the intersection of Garfield and Johnston streets. The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The victim was shot at least once in the lower torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A bystander nearby reported hearing at least five gunshots and the sound of a vehicle fleeing the scene.
Hunter Spear, a plumber working a few blocks from the shooting, said his friend was stopped at the intersection when the victim’s black Honda struck his vehicle from beyond as he attempted to drive away after being shot. Police confirmed the Honda was driven by the victim.