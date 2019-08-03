Crowley police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
Tim Breaux was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday in Crowley.
Breaux was supposed to be in contact with friends by 5 p.m. Friday but did not make contact or respond to phone calls, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told the TV station.
Later that evening, Breaux's vehicle was found abandoned at a Crowley cemetery.
Anyone who has seen Breaux, knows his whereabouts or has been in contact with him since Friday evening is asked to contact Crowley police at 337-783-1234.