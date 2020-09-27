One week after a mother and her son were killed on the Evangeline Thruway, family and close friends gathered to honor their memory.
Eight-year-old Diego Ozenne and his mother, Jasmun, were struck and killed by a car while walking across Evangeline Thruway frontage road on the eveneing of Sept. 19.
The driver, Preston Edward, is facing OWI and vehicular homicide charges.
The Ozenne family is preparing to bury Diego and his mother. Ozenne's daughters were also with them that night of the crash.
"I've been sad, crying and mad,” said Ozenne’s daughter, Misha Ozenne.
The sisters want to make sure the driver is held accountable and the whole family wants justice.
"It's unforgettable. I think that he should be behind bars for the rest of his life with no bond,” said Ozenne’s oldest daughter, Tisha Ozenne.
"If you drink and drive you lose," added Jasmun’s cousin, Ronald Guillory. "We have to stand by that law because if we don't, we will just let anything go. We can't have that in Lafayette Parish."
The Ozenne sisters say they’ll miss all the time they spent with their family.
"I’ll miss us being together everyday, me, my momma, my sister and brother. We were together all the time. Everywhere she would go we would go,” Tisha said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Ozenne family can do so through Melancon Funeral Home in Carencro.