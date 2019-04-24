Mexican in U.S. illegally sentenced for possessing firearms after Lafayette Parish arrest
An illegal alien who was arrested in Lafayette Parish in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday for illegally possessing a revolver and shotgun, U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced in a news release.
Jose Daniel Molina, 36, of Veracruz, Mexico, was sentenced to 12 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald Walter.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on Dec. 2, 2018, responded to a complaint of shots being fired near a residence in Duson and found Molina's vehicle parked at the intersection of Dwayne Road and Tunica Lane, according to the news release. Deputies allegedly saw a 20-gauge shotgun in plain view on the back seat of the car along with a .38-revolver with three live rounds in it and three empty casings on the ground about 10 feet from the driver's side window of Molina's car.
Molina was later taken into custody. He told Homeland Security agents he was in possession of the guns and had illegally entered the United States in 2002. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge Jan. 29, 2019.
Four teenagers arrested in string of car burglaries in Jennings
Four teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Jennings earlier this week, police say.
Three juveniles and an 18-year-old, identified as Dovontea Gloston, were detained Tuesday after investigators found stolen property linking them to the crimes. Surveillance video showed the group going door to door in the East Academy area Monday checking for unlocked cars, the Jennings Police Department said in a Facebook post.
At least one car was stolen during the group’s crime spree. Multiple counts of vehicle burglary and theft of a vehicle are pending for the four accused, police said.
Jennings Police also said the suspects committed crimes in multiple jurisdictions and other agencies were investigating the group.
The Iowa Police Department assisted in the investigation, Jennings Police said.
Two dogs found covered in feces in small cage, officials say; two Krotz Springs residents arrested
Two Krotz Springs residents were arrested after claims they were mistreating a pair of dogs.
Amanda Ryder and Randy Arcement were arrested Tuesday after St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue alerted police to two medium-sized female dogs living in a small cage, a release from Krotz Springs Police said.
Officers found the two dogs crammed inside the cage, covered in their own waste and “extremely underweight.” Neither dog had food, water or proper shelter from the elements, and investigators determined neither dog had veterinary care, the police said.
Ryder and Arcement were arrested and animal control seized the two dogs. Animal control officers posted about the two dogs on Facebook and are referring to them as Mabel and Margaret.
Both are believed to be between five and six months old and both weighed less than 23 pounds.