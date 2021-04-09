Two Acadiana men have been arrested in the shooting death of an Opelousas man.
Jevon Figaro, 23, of Lafayette, and Marcus Chenier, 24, of Opelousas, were arrested this week in the death of Kelly Guidry. Guidry was shot multiple times near the intersection of North Market and Cheney streets on Jan. 23, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Figaro was arrested on counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property, while Chenier was arrested on counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property and felon in possession of a firearm, the statement said.
Figaro turned himself over to authorities on Wednesday while Chenier was apprehended in Las Vegas with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and transported back to St. Landry Parish for booking on Thursday, Maj. Guidry said.