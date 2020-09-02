A Bossier City man’s body was recovered from Bayou Courtableau on Tuesday.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body of Clifford Broussard, 67, was found in Bayou Courtableau after he was reported missing over the weekend, a department statement said.
Family members said Broussard was at his camp off La. 103 in Washington repairing damages from a recent burglary and was last heard from via text message around 7 p.m. Saturday. When he didn’t answer the phone, a family member went to the camp Sunday and reported Broussard missing, the statement said.
The sheriff’s search and rescue team executed search efforts Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and recovered Broussard’s body after a power line worker and female caller reported seeing a body in Bayou Courtableau near Bada’s Bar around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Broussard’s body was recovered, and his family was notified, the release said.
Foul play is not suspected but the death remains under investigation. An autopsy is being conducted.