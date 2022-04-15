Dazjhalun Charles, a 24-year-old from Jeanerette who is suspected of the homicide of Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr., was arrested by Broussard police Wednesday.
Charles was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of second-degree murder, police said.
Officers responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to an Exxon gas station at 1505 Bonin Road after receiving reports of gunshots. When they were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot, they found Fontenette, a 19-year-old from Iberia Parish, deceased from a gunshot wound.
Investigators said they are asking for public assistance in locating the vehicle, a silver sedan, that is likely to be a late model of a Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or its occupants is asked to call their local law enforcement agency, 911, or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.