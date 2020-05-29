The Eunice Police Department made two arrests Friday in connection with a shooting on South Cane Street in Eunice.
An EPD spokesperson told KATC Jeddimyers Vallare, 29, shot at Dustin Johnson, 33, on May 3 as he was driving down South Cane Street. Johnson had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle with him at the time.
Investigators say Vallare shot at Johnson through the vehicle window and shot out his back rear glass.
Vallare then chased Johnson down South Cane and then south on LA 13 heading toward Crowley.
Investigators say they later discovered that when Johnston got to his destination at the Crestview Apartments on Aymond Street, he went behind apartments where Vallare's father lives and shot at that house in retaliation.
Johnson was arrested May 7 on a bench warrant and later charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder by EPD.
Vallare turned himself in to EPD and was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree urder and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.