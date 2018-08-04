A man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in St. Landry Parish after his pickup truck veered off the road overturned in a ditch, State Police said. 

Jovas Presley, 33, of Morrow was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police spokesman Master Trooper Brooks David. 

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on La. 71 south of Lemoyne.

Presley was driving southbound on La. 71 when his truck veered off the right side of the road, then crossed both lanes, struck a ditch and overturned, David said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

David said impairment is not suspected in the crash, but routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation. 

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

