A man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in St. Landry Parish after his pickup truck veered off the road overturned in a ditch, State Police said.
Jovas Presley, 33, of Morrow was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police spokesman Master Trooper Brooks David.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on La. 71 south of Lemoyne.
Presley was driving southbound on La. 71 when his truck veered off the right side of the road, then crossed both lanes, struck a ditch and overturned, David said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
David said impairment is not suspected in the crash, but routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.