A 23-year-old St. Martinville man died Friday after suffering critical injuries in a crash last week.
Deandre L. James was a passenger in a 2011 Buick Lucerne traveling north on La. 31 near La. 86 in St. Martin Parish. For unknown reasons, the Buick ran off the roadway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and entered a ditch, before striking an embankment and tree.
James and the driver, 23-year-old Stephen T. Boutte, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Boutte was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while James was transported in critical condition. Troopers were notified Friday morning that James died from his injuries overnight, the release said.
Impairment in the crash is undetermined. A toxicology sample was taken from Boutte for analysis and charges are pending as the crash is investigated, Gossen said.