A 59-year-old Opelousas man drowned in Dubuisson Lake Tuesday, authorities say.
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near a rest area off Interstate 49 around 1 p.m., Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck said.
Einck said it took agents about an hour to recover the man’s body. The body has been turned over to the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office and the man’s identity will be released pending the autopsy, he said.
The victim was not wearing a life preserver, Einck said.
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents will be the lead investigators in the case.