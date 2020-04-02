The Lafayette Fire Department is asking residents to adhere to the state’s ban on private burning after the department responded to 20 trash burning complaints in the last week.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain instituted a statewide ban on private burning March 25 to supplement Gov. John Bel Edwards’ novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, stay at home order as agencies anticipate an increase in open burning while more families are bored at home. The ban has no set end date currently.
“This order will assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers that could result in unnecessary fire service response as well as diminish airborne irritants caused by burning,” the Fire Marshal’s Office statement said.
Limited burning may be allowed with permission from the local fire department or local government, Browning's release said.
Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said Lafayette Consolidated Government has ordinances against burning solid waste in both the Lafayette city limits and in unincorporated areas of the parish. Residents with yard waste and other items they intend to burn should put them at the curbside, he said.
Since March 25, the department has responded to 20 calls about unlawful trash burning, Trahan said.
“Fire departments are deploying resources to these unauthorized burnings when they could be used elsewhere,” he said.