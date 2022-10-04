An unidentified man is wanted after an Eraste Landry convenience store was robbed Monday night.
The armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a convenience store in the 700 block of Eraste Landry Road. The suspect, identified as a Black male wearing black pants, a white shirt and black and white shoes, entered the store and approached the register with a handgun, the Lafayette Police Department said.
He demanded money from the store clerk and then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.