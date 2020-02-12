Jeremy Todd Baham, the Lafayette man shot and killed during an altercation with police officers Monday, had a history of mental illness, violent episodes and run-ins with law enforcement, court documents show.

Baham, 40, was shot and killed at the Cypress Bend Townhomes complex in the 1000 block of Kaliste Saloom Road as officers responded to a report of an armed man causing a disturbance in the parking lot. A neighbor told The Acadiana Advocate that Baham confronted a group touring a townhome in the complex, and that altercation was what prompted the 911 call.

The neighbor was outside and spoke to Baham just before the 40-year-old approached police officers. Baham was obscured from his view behind a Dumpster when the gunshots were fired and he did not witness the bullets strike Baham. He did recall hearing seven shots.

Officials with Louisiana State Police and the Lafayette Police Department would not say whether Baham was armed when he confronted the officers or what the weapon was if he had one. The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending state police’s investigation.

Baham’s mother, Angela Abadie, owned a townhome in the complex, according to property records. Court documents show police had been called to the property on numerous occasions over the years related to disturbances between Jeremy and his mother.

Abadie filed for a restraining order against her son in October 2007, writing in her petition that Baham “dragged me up the stairs, punching me repeatedly and kicking me” after Baham became enraged that Abadie prepared his sandwich incorrectly. Abadie was able to escape briefly and partially open the front door. A neighbor heard her screams and Baham ceased his attack, she wrote.

Abadie had “visible bruising, a black eye, lip, arm…he pulled some of her hair out,” according to third-party notes in the report. The individual noted that Baham had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder a year prior and had not been taking his medication.

Baham was committed briefly to Moss Regional Medical Center in Lake Charles by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office after the incident, the petition said. Abadie dismissed her petition in December 2007.

Baham’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Carol Bush also filed a petition for a restraining order against him in October 2007. Bush wrote that Baham had been harassing and stalking her, approaching her and her family in public, verbally harassing her and slandering her to mutual acquaintances.

On the same day Baham assaulted his mother, Bush wrote that Baham called her brother and threatened to kill Bush, her fiancé and her young niece. He also threatened to eat her niece and kill her brother’s friends, she said.

“He told my brother he wanted to die because God had nothing to offer him and he wanted to sit on the throne next to Satan,” Bush wrote.

Bush also claimed when they were dating that Baham had become enraged when she attempted to wake him for work and threw a full Coca-Cola can at her from across the room. The incident occurred in late 2006 or early 2007, and Bush said she ended their relationship and ordered Baham to have no contact with her.

Shortly after that incident, Bush wrote, Baham was hospitalized in a psychiatric center in Lake Charles for bipolar schizophrenia with delusional episodes.

As a condition of Bush’s protection order, Baham was ordered to consult with a Lafayette psychiatrist and see another area doctor for a substance abuse evaluation.

Baham’s criminal record in Lafayette and East Baton Rouge parishes began around the time the petitions for protective orders were filed.

Baham was first arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in September 2007 in Lafayette. A month later, he was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish for simple battery, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized entry or remaining after forbidden.

He was sentenced to less than a year of jail time in both cases. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to simple criminal damage to property and was sentenced to five months in jail, with some time suspended, and ordered to take a court-approved anger management course.

Roughly two years later, Abadie filed another petition for a restraining order against Baham after her son “smashed the coffee pot against the wall and shoved me into the kitchen table.” Abadie reported Baham also threatened to kill her, and in past incidents had beaten her in the head with his fists, choked her, thrown her down and sprayed her with mace.

She also wrote he had a history of abusing drugs and alcohol. In September 2012, her petition was granted through March 13, 2014.

In January 2013, Baham was arrested twice for breaching his mother’s protective order. On Jan. 8, Baham showed up to his mother’s townhome and banged on the front door while trying to retrieve clothes from the residence.

A Lafayette police officer wrote in the arrest report that Baham was considered “a mental patient” and another officer had already reported to the address several times that day. While on scene, a neighbor approached the officer and said they were concerned by Baham’s presence.

“While on scene, a neighbor, who requested to remain anonymous, expressed concern about Jeremy being on the property because of past problems. The neighbor knew Angela had a restraining order against her son and he should not be on her property. They were relieved when informed Jeremy was being arrested,” the officer wrote.

Baham was sentenced to six months in jail but was only required to serve 90 days. He was also ordered to seek a psychiatric evaluation and follow any treatment recommendations.

Eight months after Baham violated the protective orders, Abadie filed to dissolve the restraining order. In September 2013, she wrote that her son had been evaluated and was being treated for ADHD and mild depression and she was confident in his state of mind.

“ It’s been a year since I filed this and I am completely confident I am doing the right thing,” she wrote in the court filing.

Baham was arrested once more in Lafayette Parish in 2017 on two counts of battery of emergency room personnel without injuries at Lafayette Regional Medical Center. Court documents from the case note Baham received treatment at Tyler Mental Health in Lafayette and attended a 45-day substance dependence program at LaArk Recovery in Marion, Louisiana.

In June 2018 he was sentenced to 73 days in parish jail after pleading guilty to the two battery charges.