Jarius T. Carson, 26, of Lafayette, was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays for illegally possessing a loaded semi-automatic pistol.
Carson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon on May 20, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.
A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputy encountered Carson on June 6, 2018, in the parking lot of a Scott apartment complex. When the deputy approached him, Carson fled. While in pursuit, the deputy saw Carson run toward a vehicle and place an object in the vehicle’s wheel well. When the deputy caught up with Carson, he acknowledged that the loaded Cobra .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol found in the wheel well of the car belonged to him.
Carson was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm in state court on Aug. 17, 2010. Under federal law, a felon is not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition.