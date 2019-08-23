ACA.supremecourt.070419
Jarius T. Carson, 26, of Lafayette, was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays for illegally possessing a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

Carson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon on May 20, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputy encountered Carson on June 6, 2018, in the parking lot of a Scott apartment complex. When the deputy approached him, Carson fled. While in pursuit, the deputy saw Carson run toward a vehicle and place an object in the vehicle’s wheel well. When the deputy caught up with Carson, he acknowledged that the loaded Cobra .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol found in the wheel well of the car belonged to him.

Carson was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm in state court on Aug. 17, 2010. Under federal law, a felon is not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition.

