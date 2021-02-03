A local attorney and Boys Scouts of America volunteer was arrested on a rape charge after an accusation of sexual abuse while working as a scoutleader, which he swiftly denied in a Wednesday press conference.
Barry J. Rozas, 52, was arrested Tuesday morning on a count of first-degree rape as part of a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of misconduct involving juveniles brought forward by the Boy Scouts of America. The complaints, reported to the agency in November 2020, detail 28 possible instances of misconduct involving different victims between 1955 and 2012, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
Specifics about the allegation against Rozas were not released by law enforcement.
Identifying the number of suspects accused in the allegation reports is ongoing, and some of the complaints fall outside LPSO’s jurisdiction, the release said.
Rozas defended his character and his innocence in a Wednesday afternoon news conference, firmly denying the allegations, which he said were made by an anonymous complainant.
“I completely deny any and all charges made against me by an anonymous, alleged victim. They simply did not happen and there are no circumstances that could ever be misconstrued as inappropriate in all of my years of being a scout leader. While I am sympathetic to true victims of sexual abuse, there’s no victim in this case as it relates to me because I never abused anyone,” Rozas said.
The accused Boy Scouts volunteer said it’s his understanding the abuse claim was tied to a class action lawsuit that had a filing deadline in mid-November. The Boy Scouts, facing numerous sexual abuse lawsuits, filed for bankruptcy in February 2020, which put a tight time window on alleged victims’ opportunity to seek financial settlements for their suffering from a future compensation fund, according to reports from the Associated Press.
More than 90,000 claims were filed in the class action lawsuit, the AP reported. Rozas and his attorney Kevin Stockstill said the anonymous complainant called a hotline associated with the class action lawsuit to report the claim of abuse. The Boy Scouts of America also has a 24-hour hotline for reporting abuse called the Scouts First Helpline.
Stockstill said his client was made aware of the allegation in late 2020 by a local Boy Scouts administrator. Rozas said he offered to provide voluntary statements to law enforcement and produce witnesses who could verify his accounts of events or disprove accusations, but Stockstill said his client was not involved in the investigation and was not able to provide a statement or interview to investigators before he was arrested.
“I can’t even imagine doing something like what I’ve been accused of. I will not rest, not ever, until these false charges are completely dismissed and my name is restored,” Rozas said.
Stockstill said they know little about the allegation, and had not been provided with the probable cause affidavit associated with the arrest, but they know the complaint alleged inappropriate behavior in 2004. They said they interviewed Boy Scout pack leaders who worked with Rozas as far back as 2000, but they don’t know if those leaders were interviewed by law enforcement.
“Our position is that this did not happen, and when given an opportunity to be provided with more specific information so that we can conduct a more thorough investigation, we’re going to show and prove — which we don’t even have to — but we will prove this man is innocent and these charges are false,” Stockstill said.
Rozas is an attorney and partner at LeBas Law Offices, according to the company’s website. On his LinkedIn, Rozas reports he graduated from Louisiana State University with his bachelor’s in 1989 and his law degree in 1992. He is a registered attorney with the Louisiana State Bar Association. From 1995 to 1998, he served as an alderman in Mamou, according to his LinkedIn and Louisiana Secretary of State records.
The accused said he’s been involved as a scout leader since 1999, and continued his work with scouting when he moved to Lafayette in 2003. Rozas said his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America continued until charges were levied against him. Stockstill said his client was a Boy Scout and so were Rozas’ sons, who he helped guide through scouting.
Rozas worked as a volunteer with the Evangeline Area Council, Boy Scouts of America and served as the scoutmaster for St. Pius Elementary School’s Troop 10 from 2009 to 2016, per the troop’s website. Rozas, a board gaming enthusiast and podcaster, posted on Facebook about Boy Scout excursions and introducing troopers to new games on weekend and overnight trips.