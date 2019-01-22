Two suspects have been identified in what Broussard Police say was an attempted murder and armed robbery on Dec. 5.
Joseph Jackson, 21, and Jaylon Harrison, 19, are both wanted on one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of attempted armed robbery. Police say the suspects are wanted by other law enforcement agencies on different violent crimes.
Police say the shooting victim and a passenger picked up one of the suspects in a vehicle as part of a drug deal arranged over social media. While parked on Alley 2, the other suspect allegedly approached the passenger window with an assault rifle. The suspect seated in the back of the vehicle brandished a semiautomatic handgun at the same time, police say.
The suspect in the backseat allegedly shot the victim in the driver’s seat, once in the arm and once in the leg, during a struggle. The injuries were not life threatening.
Police did not say which of the suspects was allegedly seated in the back seat.