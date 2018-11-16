Nearly two dozen people lost their homes in an apartment complex fire early Friday morning in Scott.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolling the Iles Des Cannes apartment complex in the 100 block of Windward Street noticed smoke billowing from the roof of a four-plex at about 2:30 a.m. All 22 residents safely escaped after deputies alerted them of the emergency, according to a Scott Fire Department news release.
Firefighters observed heavy fire coming from the windows and roof. The roof collapsed after several minutes, according to the news release.
Investigators are working to determine the cause, which is believed to be accidental.