Advocate staff photo by JOE MACALUSO -- For the bass and redfish angler, this new series of square-billed crankbaits from Rat-L-Trap is a new venture for the Louisiana-based company. It's the Bill Lewis 'Echo' 1.75 and comes in a variety of colors for Louisiana waters. The new process uses a laser-photo process to imprint the pattern on the bait blanks and uses eyes that mirro the color of each lure. It was unvelied in July at the ICAST Show, and is making its way to south Louisiana markets.