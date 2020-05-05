A motorcyclist was killed in Acadia Parish on Monday night in a two-vehicle crash.
Richard John Koch, 38, of Rayne was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 35 and Standard Mill Road in Acadia Parish.
State Troopers said Koch, riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, was southbound on LA 35 when he collided with a 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV driven by Vikke Wright Broussard, 62, of Crowley. Troopers said Broussard failed to yield as she crossed over LA 35 and the motorcycle struck her vehicle.
Koch was wearing a Department of Transportation approved safety helmet but received fatal injuries, Troopers said. The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead.
Broussard was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash remained under investigation, Trooper said.
Troop I has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths in 2020.