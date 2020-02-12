Erath students have been given the all clear to return to school after a bomb threat Wednesday.
Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe said Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle School and Erath High School had been searched and cleared by law enforcement and students were being escorted back to the campuses as of 10:40 a.m.
LaPointe said a bomb threat was received Wednesday morning and the students were evacuated as a precaution. She did not provide more information about how the threat was discovered or if it targeted a specific school.
This is the second time Erath schools have been evacuated because of a bomb threat in less than a week. On Friday, the three schools were evacuated after a note was found on a school bus alleging a bomb was at a school.
LaPointe said a child under 10 was identified as the perpetrator in that case and the investigation was cleared. The child will not face criminal repercussions. In Louisiana, 10 is the youngest a child can be cited for criminal behavior.
“This is being treated as a separated incident,” the chief said.