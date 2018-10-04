The fourth and remaining suspect in the embezzlement from a local business by a Breaux Bridge family surrendered to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
Walter Glenn Soileau, 69, has now been booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on 14 counts of conspiracy and 14 counts of theft by fraud of over $25,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Soileau is the father of brothers Jacques Pierre Soileau and Jean Soileau, who along with Jean Soileau's wife Kendra Duplechain Soileau, were arrested Wednesday.
Investigators have said Kendra Duplechain Soileau and Jean Soileau had used a variety of schemes to funnel money from a local business where they were employed into personal bank accounts.
Walter Glenn Soileau, a former Breaux Bridge city judge, and Jacques Pierre Soileau, an attorney, following settlements from bodily injury claims, forwarded those funds directly to Jean Soileau instead of his employer.
In an unrelated case in March, Walter Glenn Soileau had been booked by State Police on counts of pandering, prostitution, obstruction of justice and letting premises for prostitution. Troopers said he allegedly was overseeing drug sales and prostitution out of a local motel room.
Court records show that Walter Glenn Soileau had federal convictions in 1987 and 1997 on violation of migratory bird acts. He was suspended from the practice of law for two years for the latter conviction, with one year suspended.