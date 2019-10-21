Crowley Police are investigating the fourth case of church vandalism in less than four months, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
Officers with the Crowley Police Department responded Monday to Jerusalem Baptist Church regarding damage to the church. A brick was thrown at the church damaging the glass door, according to the Police Department's Facebook page.
This is the fourth case of vandalism at a church in the city since July.
In early July, someone threw a padlock into a stained-glass window at First Lutheran Church.
On Oct. 11, someone threw a brick into the front glass door of St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Last Wednesday, someone threw a brick into a glass door at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
"We believe them all to be related — we cannot confirm that — but they are all in the same section of our city," Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC on Friday. "Someone is trying to make a statement of some sort. The issue with it is that they're doing it to houses of worship and that's where the problem exists."
Police are continuing their investigation and they are urging anyone with information to contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234.