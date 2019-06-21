A man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he hit his two-month-old baby to stop it from crying, according to KATC.
Zackary Chevallier, 22, is in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail awaiting bond.
According to investigators, Chevallier admitted to hitting the newborn in the back of the head several times. The child suffered brain injuries and later died at the hospital.
Welsh Police say that on Thursday officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of West Russell Avenue regarding a two-month-old child not breathing. While on scene, police say, the child was given first aid and transported to the Jennings American Legion Hospital for treatment.
The child was then air lifted to Women and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette on life support.
In an interview with detectives, Chevallier allegedly admitted to striking the child on the back of the head several times which caused internal injury to the child’s brain. At that time, Chevallier was arrested for one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile and was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail
Upon the child’s death Friday morning, a warrant was issued on a charge for manslaughter.