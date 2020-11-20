A Thursday evening, single-vehicle wreck in Beauregard Parish claimed the life of a Texas man.
Louisiana State Police Troop D Troopers said Larry Don Wiggins, 27, of Groves, Texas was traveling his 2020 Chevrolet Equinox near the intersection of U.S. Highway 171 and Louisiana Highway 392 around 8:40 p.m. when, traveling at a high rate of speed, he failed to stop at a stop sign.
Troopers said Wiggins crossed the north and south lanes of travel, crashed into a ditch and overturned. Wiggins was not properly restrained.
The driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, Troopers said. They suggested the cause of the wreck was excessive speed.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2020.A