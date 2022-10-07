A student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the Paul Breaux Middle campus.
Paul Breaux Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as a result of the false information provided to the Lafayette Police officer. The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
LPD and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were informed about a student possibly being on campus with a gun firearm around 9 a.m. Friday. The school was placed on lockdown as officers conducted an investigation and searched the campus.
“At roughly 9 a.m. the school was placed on lockdown after we receiving information about a student possibly being on campus with a firearm,” Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
The W.D. Smith Career Center wasn’t placed on lockdown, but was put on a shelter in place, according Benoit.
Parents were updated by the Lafayette Parish School System while officers searched the campus.
Investigators interviewed students and determined a juvenile student at Paul Breaux Middle School provided a school resource officer with false information. The juvenile told officers that two students were seen on campus with guns.
"The Lafayette Police Department would like to emphasize that false information or false social media threats of violence will never be tolerated under any circumstances," Benoit wrote in a news release. "These situations that have occurred this week in our school systems, are affecting everyone in the community and must stop. The Lafayette Police Department will continue to enforce all laws pertaining to these types of situations."
Benoit said LPD and LPSO take all threats seriously and plan to investigate all of them thoroughly.
“Every single threat that we get on a school campus we’re going to investigate fully and completely,” Benoit said. “We’re prepared to do everything it takes to keep these schools safe and the students safe. No threat is going to go unnoticed or be kind brushed off. That being said, we have to go through the process and protocols that we have.”
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.