A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in an October shooting that wounded a juvenile.
Keiontre Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force on an attempted first-degree murder charge tied to the shooting of a teen on Oct. 23. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Vieux Orleans Circle. Officers found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment in stable condition.
Thomas was also arrested on five outstanding warrants for charges unrelated to the Oct. 23 shooting, including resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, prohibited acts, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to secure a driver’s license, illegal use of weapons, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms and two counts of illegal carrying of weapons, Green said.