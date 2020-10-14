A second person has died following a Hurricane Delta-related house fire in New Iberia.

Mark Cunningham, 73, died Wednesday after being hospitalized with serious injuries in the Sunday blaze, the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed in a statement. Cunningham’s partner, 70-year-old Judy Neal, died Sunday during the fire.

The Iberia Fire Department responded to the home in the 200 block of Lost Lake Lane around 8 a.m. Witnesses said an explosion occurred after Neal lit a cigarette. Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office believe a natural gas leak was active around the home, possibly due to damage from Hurricane Delta, a statement said.