Fatal Iberia house fire.jpg
Buy Now

Two people were killed in a New Iberia house fire caused by a gas leak likely linked to Hurricane Delta damage. Judy Neal, 70, died on Sunday and her partner Mark Cunningham, 73, died Wednesday after being hospitalized with serious burn injuries. 

 Courtesy of Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office

A second person has died following a Hurricane Delta-related house fire in New Iberia.

Mark Cunningham, 73, died Wednesday after being hospitalized with serious injuries in the Sunday blaze, the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed in a statement. Cunningham’s partner, 70-year-old Judy Neal, died Sunday during the fire.

The Iberia Fire Department responded to the home in the 200 block of Lost Lake Lane around 8 a.m. Witnesses said an explosion occurred after Neal lit a cigarette. Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office believe a natural gas leak was active around the home, possibly due to damage from Hurricane Delta, a statement said.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments