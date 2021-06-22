Scott Police have made two arrests in connection with the negligent homicide of a Scott man, KATC-TV reported
Police say the family of 40-year-old Michael Hebert reported to SPD that the circumstances surrounding his death seemed suspicious. During the investigation, officers learned that Hebert was living with his girlfriend, Scott resident Stacy Barton, 50, when he began to feel ill five to six days before he died.
Barton contacted her mother, Elizabeth Hornbuckle, 75, and Kelly Keeling, 54, both of Lafayette, to come to their residence to assist her, police say. Over the next few days, Hebert's health deteriorated until he became comatose and unresponsive. A neighbor went to the residence, saw Hebert's condition, and called 911.
Hebert was transported to a local hospital, where it was learned that he suffered a major stroke. Hebert later passed away.
After the investigation, police arrested both Barton and Hornbuckle; both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Barton is facing charges of negligent homicide and theft by shoplifting, with a bond set at $52,500. Hornbuckle was booked on charges of negligent homicide, possession of schedule II, two counts of possession of a legend drug without prescription, possession of schedule IV, and distribution of imitation CDS, with a bond set at $55,000.
Scott Police also obtained a warrant for Kelly Keeling for negligent homicide in connection with this incident. Anyone with information on Keeling's whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.