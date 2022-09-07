A suspect has been arrested in the fatal Tuesday night shooting of a man in Rayne.
Rayne Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Bailey Avenue and West C Street after multiple calls about a shooting around 10:57 p.m. Officers found 56-year-old Willie Robinson Jr. of Kaplan dead at the scene, the police department said in a statement.
Investigators identified 43-year-old Hulon Williams III as a suspect in the shooting and arrested Williams at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken into custody on Reynolds Street in Rayne.
Williams was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder.